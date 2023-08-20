Theo Davitt set himself the goal of growing his locks out so they were long enough to chop off and donate to the Little Princess Trust, which would use them to make wigs for children who lost their own hair due to illness.

The 11-year-old Huntington School student came up with the idea himself, initially hoping to also raise money for the charity through sponsors.

Theo's hair after growing it for two and a half years (Image: Ben Davitt)

After talking it through with his dad Ben they decided to start a JustGiving Page.

The decision was a good one, with £1,149 now raised for the charity.

Theo's hair before he got it cut (Image: Ben Davitt)

Ben explained how the journey of growing his hair out was not an easy one for Theo, but he stuck it out to make a difference to those less fortunate than himself.

“Theo is going into year eight at Huntington School in September and he has persevered with growing his hair despite being picked on and bullied at times for doing so,” he said.

“Even though this occurred he sucked it up and kept it to himself why he was actually doing it.”

Theo with his long hair, which he grew out for over two years (Image: Ben Davitt)

With his hair more than shoulder length Theo deemed it long enough and headed to Gents and Scoundrels Barber Shop in Huntington to make the chop.

He later posed for photographs sporting his new look holding two ponytails of hair that will now go to help children affected by illness.

Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions.

Theo during his haircut (Image: Ben Davitt)

“His resilience has been remarkable and as parents we really couldn’t be prouder of the young man he’s turning into – he is an inspiration to his siblings and the wider community,” said Ben.

“Theo would like to personally thank everybody for their kind donations and hopes his hair will be used to brighten up somebody else’s situation.”

Theo after his haircut (Image: Ben Davitt)

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of the Little Princess Trust, gave thanks to Theo for his efforts to support and raise money for the charity.

“We are all very grateful to Theo for being so patient and growing his hair to help us provide wigs to children with hair loss,” she said.

“We are very sorry to hear of the treatment he suffered while he grew his hair but want him to know that his donation and incredible fundraising will be a huge help to us and the young people we support.”

Donations are still open for Theo’s fundraiser and can be made on the JustGiving page titled: Theo’s fundraiser for Little Princess Trust.

For more information about Little Princess Trust, visit the charity’s website.

Theo donated his hair to the Little Princess Trust (Image: Ben Davitt)