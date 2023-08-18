As the Press revealed last month, city restaurateur Wael Mikhaeiz sought to open a restaurant, featuring belly dancers, in the former Bells of York café at 8 Low Ousegate.

Planning documents to City of York Council say the venture will create 15 full-time jobs and 20-part-time jobs, amounting to 25ftes.

There would be a part-new shopfront, with internal fit-out for the Grade II-listed building.

The application says the restaurant would occupy the front areas of the ground and first floor.

READ MORE:

“Significant improvements will also be made to toilet facilities and back-of-house areas as well as improvements to the shop-front to reflect the business offer.”

It concluded: “Our Clients propose to make a significant investment in the business to ensure its commercial viability. The internal works are limited in terms of impact on the historical aspects of the building and can be seen as a positive in terms of restoring the original room format at first floor level. The shopfront works are also a positive in terms of retaining the timber panelled elements and replacing the aluminium elements with timber.”

Wael Mikhaeiz, who is a director of three other city eateries, previously told the Press he aims to spend £500,000 on the fit-out, with the restaurant opening in 3-4 months.