Stuart Davison, from Hambleton near Selby, has so far made the overland trek to Ukraine nine times.

He will be at Copmanthorpe Methodist Church Hall on Saturday, September 16 from 1pm- 2pm with a talk entitled Aid For Ukraine.

Organiser, Joan Ridler, said: "Stuart has been travelling to Ukraine since the start of the invasion in February 2022 and has so far made nine trips delivering aid around Ukraine, meeting a variety of needs taking equipment, food, clothes, bedding etc.

"The next trip will take place at the end of August; and he will be transporting medical aid to one of the hospitals; the October journey is already in the planning.

"Many people in the York area have donated aid and are interested in discovering more about Stuart’s story and that's why we have organised the talk."

As The Press previously reported, Stuart, who works as a truck driver, has been joined by his colleague Mitch Mitchell from Eggborough and he has put money from his own savings into paying for diesel for the van trips across Europe.

Their boss has given them the time off to travel, the AA has given them free breakdown cover for their trips, Courier Exchange helps them with pick-up points, they’ve had free hotel accommodation in Belgium and Berlin and ARC Signage in Selby donated stickers for their van. The rest they organise between themselves.

The Selby pair have delivered aid to orphanages where children keep warm by candles in temperatures of -24 degrees. They have also witnessed people living with no homes, no power, no heating, no food and thousands of displaced youngsters taking what shelter they can under the difficult circumstances.

“It is awful to see them suffering. Every time I leave I just cry, it breaks my heart. They desperately need our help,” Stuart said.

People have been very generous furnishing Stuart with donations of cash, small generators, medical and sanitary products, dried food, warm clothes, blankets, quilts and, candles

Burn, a village near Selby, heard about their efforts and residents came together to donate a lot of warm clothing, sleeping bags, dried food and other aid.