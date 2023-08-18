A LARGE tree has fallen in York, blocking the road and leaving passersby "astonished".

North Yorkshire Police officers are on the scene near Clifton Green after a large tree has fallen into the road.

Sean Atkinson, who was passing the area at the time the tree came down, said: "It's close to the beginning of Clifton Green, near to Bootham.

"A lot of people are stopping to look. Everyone seems to be astonished.

York Press: The tree has fallen and is now blocking the roadThe tree has fallen and is now blocking the road (Image: Sean Atkinson)

"Police officers are directing traffic through."

More on this as we get it.