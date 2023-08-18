North Yorkshire Police officers are on the scene near Clifton Green after a large tree has fallen into the road.

Sean Atkinson, who was passing the area at the time the tree came down, said: "It's close to the beginning of Clifton Green, near to Bootham.

"A lot of people are stopping to look. Everyone seems to be astonished.

The tree has fallen and is now blocking the road (Image: Sean Atkinson)

"Police officers are directing traffic through."

More on this as we get it.