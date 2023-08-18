Candle lights lit up St Helen’s Square as local groups came together to voice concern and share hope for the future last night (August 17).

Extinction Rebellion York organised the event and local groups including Friends of the Earth and York Quakers attended.

Dressed in red gowns and veils, the ‘Red Rebels’ stood outside the Mansion House with many passers-by stopping to find out more.

The ‘Red Rebels’ outside the Mansion House (Image: Dylan Connell)

Activists then marched through the city to the beat of a drum, returning to St Helen's Square.

Attendees brought candles to place on a map of the world being displayed in the square.

Wildfires have ripped through areas across the planet this year.

Over 100 people have lost their lives in fires on the Hawaiian island Maui.

Extinction Rebellion say climate change is causing the threat of these fires to grow and intensify and criticised the burning of fossil fuels worldwide.

"Unpredictable weather, increased lightning strikes and the built environment encroaching into remaining forests are stoking the flames. The great lie is that it is economically viable to continue burning fossil fuels," said Lisa, member of Extinction Rebellion York.

"Another key contributor is forest degradation: logging, cattle ranching, palm oil industry, and non-sustainable agribusiness. All lead to huge forest losses as well as increasing the extent of forest fires."