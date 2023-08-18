Residents in the Selby area are being reminded that the first paid-for collections for garden waste will start at the end of the month.

From Monday, August 28, householders who have opted-in to the new service provided by North Yorkshire Council will see their green wheelie bins emptied.

Residents will initially pay £29 from September this year to March next as the charge is being introduced part-way through the year.

Earlier this year, the council agreed to harmonise the garden waste collection services across the county, after reviewing the findings of a public consultation.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste, Cllr Greg White, said: “Residents in all other areas of North Yorkshire already pay a separate charge, as the former borough and district councils each offered different paid-for services. When we compared garden waste charges from other councils, across Yorkshire and Humber, we found our rate to be similar.

“The move to a chargeable garden waste collection service in the Selby area is fair for all households. Standardising our approach allows those, who choose to use it, to receive a service that covers its cost.

“We are reminding residents that the new service is launching this month and encouraging householders who haven’t opted-in to consider doing so.”

When people sign up, they will receive a licence sticker through the post which should be fixed to the back of their green wheelie bin between the handles.

The garden waste collection subscription service is an opt-in service. Residents will only need to contact the council if they want to sign-up.

Householders are urged to hold onto their bins in case they sign up to the service at a later date. Bins can also be reused for storage, as a water butt or as a compost bin.

Residents can also share a garden waste bin subscription with a neighbour. One resident will have to arrange to subscribe to the service and the council will only empty the bin from the registered address. Residents will need to agree payment of the subscription between themselves.

There are no collections from Tuesday, December 19, to Friday, January 12, so crews can focus on collecting extra waste over the Christmas period.

To access the online subscription form, visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/sel-gardenwaste