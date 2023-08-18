York St John University has placed the Tansy Beetles, known as the 'Jewels of York', at the habitat site in the university grounds.

The beetles take their name from the tansy plants that they call home and are prioritised for conservation due to declining populations and flood risks to their current habitats.

The record-breaking temperatures of the summer of 2022 depleted their numbers so efforts are being stepped up to ensure their protection.

The site in York has been specially developed with hundreds of tansy plants cultivated by the university’s grounds team to sustain the rare beetles. The plantation offers the beetles a corridor along the edge of the University’s Haxby Road Sports Park grounds near the River Foss.

The York St John team has released 60 Tansy Beetles into the habitat (Image: Supplied)

Dr Geoff Oxford, from the Tansy Beetle Action Group, said: “The beetle is known as the 'Jewel of York' because for a long time it was believed to only be living here. We know it’s been in York for hundreds of years, as an example Victorian beetle enthusiasts used to make special trips to Clifton Ings to source them for their collections.

“Recently discovered small populations in the Fens mean that it’s not classed as critically endangered but conserving the largest population by far is a conservation priority.”

The first breeding pairs of beetles were introduced in York last summer but failed to thrive due to scorching temperatures. Efforts to establish the site are now being increased, with 30 pairs of the endangered species arriving this week.

Simon Davis, gardens and sports ground manager at York St John University, said: “We started this project at our Sports Campus on Haxby Road in 2017, initially establishing just five clumps of tansy plants. From this we cultivated about 300 plants and planted them out with the help of fantastic community volunteers.

“The secondary release of beetles is to try and bolster the numbers of the beetles in York. There isn't an established colony of beetles on the River Foss so the intention of this site is as an ark site above flood levels in case of a catastrophic summer flood wiping out the established population on the Ouse.

The beetles take their name from the tansy plants that they call home (Image: Supplied)

"Even in that worst case scenario, we would hopefully have enough of a population here for the Tansy Beetle Action Group to reestablish them at their original site.”

Meanwhile, Julia Dyman, energy officer at York St John University said the team are "really proud" to be involved in helping to strengthen tansy beetle populations in the area.

"Not only because they are a part of York’s rich history, but because as a university we believe it’s our duty to serve as environmental stewards in and beyond our community," Julia added.