The footy-mad North Yorkshire youngster, who captured the hearts of the nation with her joyful celebrations during last year's Euros, turns 10 on Saturday.

Tess, from Knaresborough, has a fun-filled weekend planned in London with her mum, Sam.

But she's most excited about cheering the Lionesses on at the Box Park fanzone in Wembley on Sunday.

And Tess, who accurately predicted the score in the semi final against Australia, has backed her heroes to bring the World Cup trophy home.

Lioness superfan Tess Dolan, from North Yorkshire, who is 10 this weekend, says all she wants for her birthday is an England World Cup win. Picture: SWNS

She said: "All I want for my birthday is for England to win the World Cup. I think we'll win 1-0 with a Russo header. It's coming home."

Tess won the hearts of millions of TV viewers when cameras caught her belting out Sweet Caroline after England smashed Sweden 4-0 at Bramhall Lane in the Euros.

The adorable youngster stole the show again when she was handed a special Lioness and interviewed on tv before the victorious final against Germany.

READ MORE:

Now, she's ready to cheer the Lionesses on again to glory in the World Cup.

Tess, who plays for youth team Burley Trojans, said: "I'm so excited, I think they're going to win. I got the semi final score right, I said we'd win 3-1.

"The whole tournament has been really good, I've watched different games in different places.

Lioness superfan Tess Dolan, from North Yorkshire, who is 10 this weekend, says all she wants for her birthday is an England World Cup win. Picture: SWNS

"I've watched some at home, I've watched some in the pub after training and I watched the semi final at a training camp.

"I've never been to the Box Park before, but my mum says it's going to be a great atmosphere."

The budding right-winger is travelling down to the capital with mum Sam, 50, who also fancies England's chances.

Sam, a marketing manager, said: "Because it's her birthday, it's been booked for ages and we've got loads planned.

"We're going on the slide near West Ham's stadium and we're going to go to the theatre. But what she's most excited for is to watch the England game on Sunday.

"It will be great for us to be around so many other England fans and watch the game with so many other people - and it'll be even better when we win."

Lioness superfan Tess Dolan, centre, from North Yorkshire, who is 10 this weekend, says all she wants for her birthday is an England World Cup win, with mum Sam Dolan, left, and gran Sue Dolan. Picture: SWNS

Sam said the support for the women's game was 'unbelievable' and added: "Women's football has moved on so much since the Euros.

"When Tess goes to trials for academies, there's usually 40 girls turn up. Now there's 100 plus girls.

"And the fact that these clubs are running academies for girls at this age is amazing.

"These girls have now got heroes in women's football, not just the men's game."