PREPARATIONS are well underway ahead of a series of candlelight concerts by a well-known York singer-songwriter that promise to captivate audiences.
As previously reported by The Press, Alistair Griffin, who shot to fame on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, says his new venture, Ignite Concerts, will feature string quartets, singers and pianists with the inaugural concerts paying homage to timeless classics from iconic bands, starting with the unforgettable music of The Beatles, as well as showcasing exquisite classical performances.
The concerts start on September 23 with Candlelit Beatles at Q Church, in Priory Street, in the city. The one hour concert will feature the Ebor Quartet with Alistair himself joining the players to sing some Beatles classics.
Alistair said: “It’s great to be doing something a bit different. We’ve had a couple of rehearsals and the quartet are just class. The strings bring a different sound and depth to these songs we’re all so familiar with.”
The show is part of a series of candlelit shows in the city staged by Ignite Concerts with the string quartet playing the music of Hans Zimmer and John Williams for a Candlelit Film Night with a Halloween twist on October 28 at St Olave's Church in Marygate.
Conor Woodcock who leads the Ebor Quartet says he’s enjoyed the challenge of taking on the Beatles remarkable repertoire.
“We’re really excited to be combining the iconic songs of the Beatles with the timeless sound of the string quartet. As local performers we can’t wait to share it with a new audience,” said Conor.
The Candlelit Beatles show will take place at Q Church on Priory Street just off Micklegate with the venue being lit up with a thousand candles as Ignite Concerts bring a touch of magic to York.
Alistair, an accomplished singer-songwriter with three top 40 hits, and a well-known figure in the music industry, says he’s excited about introducing Ignite Concerts to the vibrant cultural landscape of York.
“It’s about bringing a different musical experience to York and creating a memorable and unique atmosphere,” he said.
Last year Alistair Griffin, scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with BeeGee Robin Gibb, and at Christmas he hosted three shows at St Michael Le Belfrey Church next to York Minster featuring rising star Maggie Wakeling from Heworth.
For more information about Ignite Concerts, including upcoming events and ticket availability, please visit igniteconcertsyork.com or follow @igniteconcertsyork on Facebook and @ignite.concerts on Instagram.
