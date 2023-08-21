IT’S a terrible reflection of the times we live in when anti-terrorist bollards are having to be installed in York to keep us safe - from our own citizens. What a sorry state and far from the country I grew up in.

So the few ideological, brainwashed zealots have won and, instead of dealing with it at source, we, the public have lost, yet again, and are now having to pay for it.

All this money going to perceived protection instead of our civic road and pavement repairs that are falling apart.

The last time I was in York they were installing terrorist bollards at the entrance to Spurriergate and High Ousegate and now Fancy Hank’s restaurant owner, Joel Taylor’s income is being badly affected in Goodramgate whilst installation takes place (The Press, August 17).

Maybe it’s time for regular undercover armed police patrols in the city centre to swiftly remove anyone with ill intent?

Cases of treason where innocent children, women and men are brutally killed - as in the Manchester and London bombings - we should bring back capital punishment and not waste public finances on prison terms.

Extreme measures for extreme acts.

Keith Massey,

Bishopthorpe,

York

---

---

Act of stupidity could cost a life

Walking along the Foss Fairy Trail in York up stream of the Monkgate roundabout I came across one of the life belts removed from its station and thrown deep into a bramble bush, effectively anchoring it to the bush.

Removal in an emergency would have been impossible.

Don't these people who carry out these stupid actions realise that because of their stupidity someone could loose their life?

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street

Monkgate

York

---

Why are young people not considering a trade?

AFTER watching the news and seeing students being highly delighted with their exam results, what I did notice (unless I missed something) was that all the students said they wanted to go to the university of their choice and come out with a big debt round their neck.

Not one said I would like to take up an apprenticeship and learn a trade whether it be in building, engineering etc.

I hope they realise that later in life a person with a degree in sociology etc will not repair the water leak or the roof repair, car problems or any other skilled work that can only be done by skilled apprentice-trained tradesmen which they seem to be shunning.

T J Ryder,

Acomb,

York

---

Evidence shows that money is not always the answer

THE more money the government give the French, the more immigrants arrive in England.

Likewise, the more money the NHS receives, waiting lists grow longer.

When will politicians realise money is useful but not always the definitive answer?

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Leak of NI police information is appalling

THE release of personal information about serving Northern Ireland police officers and civilian staff is appalling.

Apologies are useless. These people are now going to be living in fear for themselves and their families for a long long time. Someone in the infrastructure pressed the button to put this information out there.

Be that accidental or deliberate, it matters not.

This person needs to be found, and quickly, in case it happens again.

M Horsman,

Moorland Road,

York