Between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, 13 officers faced disciplinary action for a variety of reasons, including breaching confidentiality rules.

The reasons and count of officers internally disciplined within North Yorkshire Police are listed below.

Honesty & Integrity: 1

Authority, Respect and Courtesy: 3

Duties and Responsibilities: 3

Confidentiality: 2

Discreditable Conduct: 3

Challenging and Reporting Improper Conduct: 1

Total: 13

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We take all misconduct allegations extremely seriously, and we are one of the few forces that handle complaints independently through the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s office to provide an additional level of scrutiny.

“We also led a national pilot scheme that checks all vetted officers and staff against the Police National Database every month.

“This process was implemented to ensure that any police contact outside of North Yorkshire is brought to the attention of our Vetting Unit and Professional Standards Department.

“A subsequent report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services following an inspection of vetting, misconduct, and misogyny in the police service, highlighted this good work.

“The vast majority of our officers and staff are honest, hardworking and act with integrity.

“But we are not complacent and know that there will be a number within our force who are not.

“When misconduct is found, we will take action, as these statistics show.

“We encourage anyone who has any concerns about an officer or staff member they have come into contact with, to please report it to us.”

Furthermore, five officers have been dismissed from North Yorkshire Police since March 2023, for reasons including driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, arson, sexual assault and sending racist text messages, the latter saw two officers lose their jobs.