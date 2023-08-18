The York Shakespeare Project was set up in 2001 with the aim of performing all the Bard’s plays in York. It completed that initial mission last year, with a production of The Tempest that toured North Yorkshire before a final performance at York Theatre Royal.

Now the project is marking that achievement with Shakespeare’s Songs, revisiting the original music from several of those plays – and introducing some new songs.

Nick Jones, who devised the show, said: "Original music by local composers has often been a highlight of YSP’s productions and we thought it deserved to be heard again, in a light-hearted revue."

Nick Jones devised the show (Image: Supplied)

The music is by Nick, Fergus McGlynn and York International Shakespeare Festival director, Philip Parr.

Shakespeare’s Songs will be performed on September 22 and 23 at York’s oldest church, St Mary’s Bishophill Junior and on September 24 in the Super Sustainable Centre in Derwenthorpe.

Tickets can be purchased on the Shakespeare Project website.