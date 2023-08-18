POLICE in York are cracking down on antisocial behaviour in York this weekend.

There will be a police presence around the city centre in St Saviourgate and Shambles Market among other places throughout the weekend.

A force spokesman said: "The local neighbourhood team are out this weekend conducting patrols in the York city centre and will be targeting key anti-social behaviour hotspots."

York Press: Police will be cracking down on antisocial behaviour in Shambles Market in YorkPolice will be cracking down on antisocial behaviour in Shambles Market in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)