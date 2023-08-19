The shop – which, after Dorothy Perkins moved out in 2019 became Menkind Gadgets – is scheduled for demolition as part of the Coney Street Riverside project.

But, before it goes, Prof Kate Giles of the University of York’s Department of Archaeology and her MA student Vivienne Davies are keen to capture local people’s memories of the shop.

“Dorothy Perkins was an iconic brand of the later 20th century and the building still preserves its changing rooms, storage facilities and casts of the 17th century plasterwork from (an) earlier building,” Prof Giles said.

"We'd love to hear from residents of York who may have worked or shopped there and find out more about what future uses people would suggest for vacant retail premises such as this."

Coney Street in 1968 (Image: York Press)

The building, at 29-31 Coney Street, has an interesting history, Prof Giles said.

Before the shop that stands there today was built, a 17th-century timber-framed merchant’s house stood on the site.

This was ‘rather controversially’ demolished in 1981, Prof Giles said.

Today the building is home to the University’ of York’s ‘StreetLife’ Hub.

Overe the past year, a series of exhibitions and activities in the building have been bringing to life the stories of former houses, shops and inns in the area - and giving people a chance to find out more about the future development of the site.

Now the focus is turning to the building itself – and its former existence as Dorothy Perkins.

“We will leave a space in the Hub for people to leave their feedback/ speak to Hub assistants,” Prof Giles said.

“And we will be hosting a dedicated Dorothy Perkins Day on August 21 where we would invite people to come in and share their memories and have a chat.”