Kyle Bates, 31, of Westbourne Road, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and assaulting a police emergency worker in Duncombe Place, York. He was jailed for 14 weeks and ordered to pay a £150 statutory surcharge.

Damon Brolly, 34, of Cornland Road, Acomb, pleaded guilty to possessing a knuckleduster and a golf club as an offensive weapon, affray and obstructing police.

He was made subject to a two-year community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 190 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Chloe Anne Byrom, 26, of Rockcliffe Court, Tadcaster, was jailed for 16 weeks after she admitted failure to comply with the conditions of a suspended sentence. The 16 weeks had previously been suspended for an offence of carrying a knife in public.

Piotr Grabowskil, 29, of no fixed address and formerly of Wakefield, was jailed for 22 weeks after he pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting police emergency workers and theft of a pair of trainers in York city centre. The sentence included 14 weeks previously suspended for assaulting a woman in Leeds.