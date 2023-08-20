Mr Sturdy told The Press that there was a ‘clear democratic mandate’ from the local elections for restoring blue badge access.

“During the election, both the Conservatives and Labour promised to 'reverse the ban',” he said.

“(But) we see now that for the new (Labour) administration this has shifted to reviewing current protocol and consulting on options.

“With the consultation feedback not being discussed by the Executive until October, I think it is safe to say that we won't see blue badge access restored in 2023 - which is far from the decisive action promised.”

The MP added that the consultation itself was ‘flawed’.

Reversing the blue badge ban – which restricts parking in and access to the city centre for cars carrying blue badge passengers, making it difficult for many people with disabilities to get into York – was one of Labour’s key election pledges.

The council, under its new Labour administration, has now sent out a questionnaire to everyone in the city who has – or has applied for – a blue badge.

The questionnaire includes a series of statements which blue badge holders are asked to agree or disagree with.

The statements include ‘This principle aims, subject to full consultation, to revert to the blue badge accessibility measures that were in place before Council’s decision of November 2021’ and ‘Some events may require blue badge access to be suspended at times (for example during the Christmas markets’.

Mr Sturdy said that far from being questions, many of the boxes on the form read like ‘a mission statement’.

He said: “The whole process seems more like a reluctant box ticking exercise so it can be said a consultation has taken place. It is becoming frustrating that Labour seems to be following on from the Lib Dems in their history of flawed consultations rather than being a fresh start for our city.

“If we are to have a consultation then at least make it worthwhile. The current consultation does nothing to solicit meaningful views.”

Mr Sturdy even suggested that it might be better to scrap the consultation and prepare a fresh one with ‘a genuine inclusive series of questions’.

But Labour’s Executive member for equalities and inclusion, Cllr Katie Lomas, said the questionnaire was not a poll on whether the ban should be reversed, because that had already been decided – and that it would not cause any delays.

“This consultation seeks to get the public’s view on principles guiding the council’s work on reversing the blue badge access ban,” she said.

“(It) will be followed as soon as possible afterwards with a more detailed consultation once the council’s Executive has agreed the principles guiding a new city centre access scheme in October.

“Our goal is to achieve the right balance that both allows access for all and addresses the terrorist threat, consistent with all applicable legislation and as promptly as possible”.

Blue badge holders have until September 18 to respond to the consultation.