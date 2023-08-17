North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal to find the driver of the car, a red Citroen C3, following the crash in Eastborough, Scarborough, on Friday, August 11, at 10.20am.

A force spokesperson said the rider of the motorbike, a black Triumph, suffered slight injuries to his ankle along with some damage to his vehicle.

“The stretch of road remained open while officers investigated the scene,” they said.

“We would like the driver of the Citroen to come forward and we are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about what occurred moments after both vehicles collided.”

Anyone with information that could help the police should email toby.gonella2@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Toby Gonella.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 1223015038 when passing information.