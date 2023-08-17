These hoardings on the former Pine and Oak furniture store in Piccadilly are now decorated in street art.

These photos were taken yesterday by Press Camera Club member Paolo Sunda who posted: "New artwork on the soon to be demolished building on Piccadilly."

Can you reveal more about the art? If so, get in touch with newsdesk@thepress.co.uk

