They will do so at an event celebrating all things medieval at Murton Park on Saturday (August 19) and Sunday (August 20) from 10am to 4pm.

Medieval Mayhem will see battles between knights on foot, archers and also birds of prey from Whitby Falconers.

The site, which also homes the Yorkshire Museum of Farming, will welcome the talented team of entertainers from historical re-enactment firm Equistry.

Kaitlyn Kernek and Lynsey Swales (Image: EJ Lazenby)

Equistry's Kaitlyn Kernek spoke of how Murton Park supported the business since it started.

“I started Equistry with Simon Burrows in 2019 as a hobby and a dream to engage families with history,” she said.

“Unfortunately, with Covid and the lockdowns, we had a rough time.

“Horses have to eat and be exercised regardless of whether work is coming in. Through it all, Murton Park supported us.

“We have held cavalry trainings here, and small displays when we were just getting started.”

Charlotte Wrightson, Kaitlyn Kernek and Simon Burrows (Image: EJ Lazenby)

She explained how the event this weekend will offer a chance to give back to the venue.

“It is going to be a great day for the whole family,” she said.

“There will be lots to see, especially our knights on horseback, but most importantly you can meet the true stars of the show, the horses.”

Medieval Mayhem is free to Murton Park annual ticket holders, although there is a small charge for archery.

An annual pass to the site costs £14 per adult, £12 per child (under two's free), family tickets are £38, with free return visits all year, except for the Santa specials.

There is a packed programme of things to see and do all included within the annual ticket price, with train rides on Sundays, living history events featuring eras from Vikings to cowboys.

Simon Burrows (Image: EJ Lazenby)

The cafe on site, The Yorkshire Barn, serves locally sourced food. This weekend it will be opening a pop-up by the main arena serving treats to keep the crowd full of energy as they cheer on their favourite knight.

So why not step back through time, to an age of chivalry and daring do, with knights at Medieval Mayhem waiting to entertain you!

For more information visit: https://murtonpark.co.uk/