The festival, to be held behind York Art Gallery in Museum Gardens on September 24, aims to bring together York's many different ethnic communities for a dazzling festival celebrating the city's diversity through music, dance and food, says organiser Shamim Eimaan.

Mela festivals began in South India - the word means 'gathering' in Hindi - but have become common in major cities across the UK.

Middlesbrough is preparing for its 33rd Mela, Shamim says - but this will be York's first.

"So we are catching up a bit!" Shamim admitted. "But this is going to be a joyous day, something that has never happened in York before!"

Shamin Eimaan in Museum Gardens where York's first ever Mela festival will be held (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Shamim, who came to the UK as a child more than 50 years ago when her family was exiled from Uganda by the dictator Idi Amin - along with thousands of other Asian families - said York had a diverse group of ethnic minority communities.

Many kept a low profile - but the Mela would give them a chance to shine, she said.

"York is a beautiful city, and it has many different communities with cultures that are not always visible," Shamim said. "This will be a chance for them to share that culture."

The event will be free to everyone, and there's no need to book - people can just come along on the day. "In fact, we're hoping some people will hear the sound, think 'what's going on?', and come to see!" Shamim said.

Indian Tabla drummer (Image: Supplied)

The festival will run throughout the day on Sunday September 24 from 10am-5pm.

Performers will include Bhutan dancers; the York Ukrainian Choir; the York-based East Asian Ensemble performing 'Dream Back to Tang Dynasty'; and Indian Tabla drummers.

York-based descendants of the Windrush generation will read poetry based on their life experiences; there will be an all-female Bollywood dance class; a folk dance by local Travellers and - so traditional British culture is not neglected - a performance by the Ebor Morris dancers.

Throughout the day, a Bollywood-style DJ will entertain the crowd between performances.

As well as music, food and fun, there will also be a strong health theme.

That's because many vulnerable communities in the UK are known to have poorer health outcomes, Shamim said.

To try to reach them, local health organisations will have stands at the event.

They will include the York Medical Group, Nimbuscare, York CVS, the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), City of York Council's health trainers, and many more.

The Integrated Care Board is one of the Mela's key supporters and funders."This is not just an event; it's a celebration of our communities and the shared goal of better health and wellbeing," said it's Place Director Sarah Coltman-Lovell.

Local Travellers will perform a folk song and dance (Image: Supplied)

Fiona Burton of the York Museums Trust said her organisation was 'delighted' to be able to host the festival. "This event promises to be a fantastic celebration of the many different cultures represented in York," she said.

City of York Council's executive member for health and wellbeing Cllr Jo Coles said the festival was a 'fantastic opportunity to celebrate the cultural diversity of our city, while highlighting some serious issues around disadvantage in access to health services'.

Victoria Hughes of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, another key supporter, added: “We are delighted to support York’s very first Health Mela. We hope it’s the first of many to come."

Shamim hopes the same. "I want it to be an annual event!" she said.