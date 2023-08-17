North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about a theft of a defibrillator at the Tesco Extra store in Piccadilly in York.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened at around 8pm on Wednesday July 19, when three people entered the store and asked for this critical piece of life saving equipment.

"They obtained the defibrillator and then ran away from the shop.

"Police have been conducting extensive enquiries to establish who is responsible and we are now asking for the help of the public.

"In particular, we want you to contact us if you recognise any of the people in the pictures. We know that the quality of the CCTV pictures isn’t great, but we are hoping that someone will recognise them and get in touch.

"A defibrillator can make the difference between life and death, so we want to find those responsible for taking it and to also locate where it is."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 101, select option four and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12230137449 when passing on information.