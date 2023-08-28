Celebrate the new season with a two-night getaway in the heart of York. There’s plenty to see and do during your stay at Middletons, from local landmarks and historic sights to unique and memorable moments, and the hotel has thought of everything you need to get away from the everyday with its city break package.

Exploring couldn’t be easier with historically captivating city spaces and a variety of local spots to discover. Wander through the quaint shops of the Shambles or take a river cruise for an alternative perspective of the city. It’s totally up to you how you choose to spend your time.

Included in the York city break package are a few extra special touches including a chilled bottle of champagne in your room on arrival, a £30 per person dinner allowance in the restaurant on the first night, as well as a full English breakfast on both mornings. Guests will also be able to enjoy gym access throughout their stay.

Based on two people sharing, prices for the two-night break start from £120 per person, per night.*

*Subject to availability, Prices may vary.

Family-friendly breaks – for making precious memories

School’s out, plans are in. For those searching for a half-term adventure in York, Middletons Hotel provides the perfect base for a family escape. The award-winning hotel also boasts the ultimate family-friendly ‘VI Little P’ package – expertly designed for little guests.

Children will find a fun-filled welcome pack when they arrive. Each child is treated to their very own fluffy ‘VI Little P’ bathrobe, personalised cookie, fresh milk, tempting snacks and an exciting activity pack to keep them entertained. In the restaurant, young diners will also find a delicious menu filled with a wide selection of family-favourites. Nestled in the ground, the hotel boasts two historic cottage rooms, Chocolate and Orange – aptly named after Sir Joseph Terry – and each room can cater for up to six people.

Taste the season – featuring delicious afternoon teas

Sweeten up your day with a delicious afternoon tea served in the hotel’s restaurant. Served daily and beautifully presented, the artisanal sandwiches include tasty seasonal flavours and high-quality ingredients, while guests will need to leave room for a selection of cakes and desserts including fluffy plain and early grey scones, served with strawberry preserves and Cornish clotted cream.

Traditional afternoon tea - £26.00 per person*

Sparkling afternoon tea - £32.00 per person*

Champagne afternoon tea - £36.00 per person*

*Subject to availability. Price and menus may vary.

Things to do this autumn

With its luxurious rooms and central location, Middletons Hotel offers an ideal base for guests looking to explore York and beyond. With breathtaking gardens and an abundance of hidden treasures on its doorstep, visitors can take in the warmth and wonder of York’s charm, with its exciting attractions and picturesque views.

Home to a rich history, there’s plenty to discover in and around the local area. Keep the trip alive with history and culture by visiting JORVIK Viking Centre and the National Railway Museum. Witness the colours of autumn with a visit to Museum Garden or enjoy a romantic walk along the River Ouse. For a family adventure, why not take the kids to York Dungeons or York Chocolate Story?

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

For more information or to book your visit to Middletons Hotel, please contact the reservations team by calling us at 01904 611570 or email reception@middletonsyork.co.uk

The autumn packages have also been launched across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of award-winning hotels.