England's women will be looking to make history on Sunday (August 20) as they face Spain in Sydney in their first ever World Cup final.

With the game set to kick off at 11am, a number of venues in York will be open and ready to show the game.

Spark:York will be open from 10am - with the bars open and a number of food traders opening early to offer some brunch options.

Gemma Spivey, general manager at Spark, said: "We've shown all the England games so far and it's been amazing to see such strong support from everyone. Sunday will be no different.

"We've decided to ticket the final and all proceeds will be going to Kyra Women's Project - an incredible local charity that supports women as they make positive changes in their lives.

"We're buzzing to see the Lionesses thrive and wish them all the best."

The Old Bank in Lendal, which boasts more than 20 TV screens, will be open from 10am and the match will be shown on all screens inside.

A spokesperson said: "We're expecting it to be very busy on the day, so come down early."

The Windmill in Blossom Street is calling on fans to come along and watch the game and join a "party fit for a final".

The Lionesses beat Australia 3-1 on Wednesday (August 16) (Image: PA)

Meanwhile, the Keystones pub in Monkgate will be open from 10am for the match.

For further information on opening times or food and drink offers, visit each of the bars’ and pubs’ websites or Facebook pages.

The weather on Sunday is expected to be warm and sunny with highs of 22 degrees - so fans can gather in beer gardens to cheer on the Lionesses.

Sarina Wiegman's side will be looking to cement their place in history in their first ever World Cup final after beating the hosts Australia 3-1 on Wednesday (August 16) in front of a capacity crowd of 75,784 in Sydney.

The King has led congratulatory messages for the Lionesses. In a message after the Lionesses’ comprehensive victory over Australia, Charles said the two nations were “united in pride, admiration and respect”.

His words, tweeted by the Royal Family account, read: “My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup - and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch – and for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect.”