As reported by The Press online, Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) has had plans approved to build 10 one-bedroom flats in Sturdee Grove to help ease York’s “housing crisis”.

JRHT’s development will also create 10 car parking spaces, two more than there are currently, but residents fear the new occupants of Sturdy Grove will put increased pressure on parking and the number provided will be insufficient.

Speaking at the planning committee resident Lynn Jones told councillors about three of her neighbours, all of whom have mobility issues.

“For all of them, access to safe, nearby parking made being at home possible,” she said.

“We are now faced with losing this critical resource.”

She added: “The current usage would fill the new parking bay before new residents move in.

“Losing this quantity of parking puts all our independence at risk.”

Cllr Mark Warters said: “I look at these proposals as a gross overdevelopment of the site that can only be carried out to the detriment of the existing residents, be that the lack of green space and biodiversity or the obvious and vexed issue of parking provision.”

Cllr Christian Vassie added: “We’ve heard that between 17 and 22 trees are going to be taken out.

“We can see that a lot of land will, one way or another, disappear that is currently used as an amenity by residents and it obviously benefits wildlife.

“Yes, of course, we need more housing.

“Yes, of course, we need to ensure there are enough properties for people with mobility problems and older residents.

“But, as we’ve seen here, all local authorities need to have regard for conserving biodiversity.”

David Boyes-Watson, who leads JRHT’s development and asset management team, said he “recognises parking is a concern,” but added: “The UK is in a housing crisis with a severe shortage of affordable homes impacted by rising prices and rents.

“The waiting list for houses is long and there are not a lot of homes available.

“This needs to change.”

During early engagement with the residents about the plans, JRHT said it became clear that the current communal lounge at the site would not be able to accommodate any additional residents. The trust says it listened to this feedback and submitted plans for an extension to the existing communal lounge.

Mr Boyes-Watson added: “It is fantastic news that permission for both the plans to build 10 new and much needed homes and the extension of the communal lounge have been granted. I look forward to continuing to work with residents to deliver these much-needed homes.”