Minster Grange care home in York is celebrating after their head of housekeeping, Natalie Hatfield, was awarded the ‘Ancillary Person of the Year Award’ at the Maria Mallaband and Countrywide Care Awards.

Natalie, who has worked at the home for nine years, was named as a joint winner for the prize an the ninth annual awards.

Natalie said: “Knowing the passion I have for my job has been recognised by the judges is such a reassuring thought and truly makes all my hard work feel worth the effort.

“I am looking forward to sharing this achievement with the rest of my colleagues at Minster Grange. I know how excited for me they will be and it will be such a great boost for the home.”

Specifically designed to celebrate those in Ancillary roles, the winner of the Ancillary Person of the Year Award is someone who provides "superior support" to residents.