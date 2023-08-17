Arlo the two-year-old golden Labradoodle had been missing since July 15, when he escaped from a kennels.

But now, much to his family's delight, he has been successfully tracked down in a field near Sherriff Hutton and returned to his owners this morning (August 17).

Antony Smith, Arlo's owner, said: "It's incredible that we have a happy ending.

"We're really pleased to report that Arlo was tracked this morning. We went to collect him at around 4am and brought him back home.

Arlo has been returned to his owners safe and well (Image: Supplied)

"He is slightly thinner than he was, but he's been given a clean bill of health by the vet and is relaxing after his almost five week adventure."

The family contacted well-known dog tracker, Mandy Butler, to help with the search for Arlo - and they wanted to thank her and the team for their "tireless" efforts.