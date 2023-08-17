The York Inclusive Employer Network Event forms part of a series of events this autumn encouraging businesses in the city to be ambitious about employment for all.

It will take place on Thursday September 28, with sessions running from 9.30am to 2.30pm at Delta Hotels by Marriott York.

The free event is being hosted by the council as part of a nationwide programme, Internships Work. It aims to help employers consider recruiting young people with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND) through supported internships, supported apprenticeships and work placements.

Employers will be able to connect with other employers, discover the support available, and hear from representatives from education, supported employment agencies, City of York Council services, as well as from young people, their parents and carers.

Businesses are also being invited to exhibit at the SEND Opportunities Event at Askham Bryan College on Monday October 25.

This annual event provides local employers with the opportunity to showcase their business to young people from across York and North Yorkshire, who are looking to find out more about their potential next steps in education, employment and training.

Cllr Bob Webb, executive member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “We understand that diversity is not just desirable, but essential for businesses to succeed in the modern marketplace. We see again and again the positive impacts that diversity has on all aspects of our community, including in the workplace.

“We are delighted to support these events and are committed to building opportunities for everyone in our city to learn, earn and grow.’

Simon Mahon, general manager at the Grand Hotel York, added: “Here at The Grand York, we are committed to being an inclusive employer, and are proud to be one of York’s first Disability Confident Leaders.

“We recognise and respect the unique experiences of each and every member of our team and foster a compassionate and understanding environment where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential.

“We are thrilled to be a part of York’s Inclusive Employer Network and look forward to working alongside other like-minded organisations in our journey towards a more inclusive society. At The Grand, we believe that inclusivity should be a guiding principle that influences every aspect of service, ensuring that no one feels left behind.”