Then an up-coming costume sale at the York Theatre Royal could be just the thing.

Among the costumes that will be on sale is a ‘wagon wheel’ outfit once worn by Berwick Kaler on stage.

Also up for grabs will be a toadstool costume sported by his sidekick Martin Barrass.

The items are among a treasure-trove of costumes, props and theatre furniture that will be going on sale in the Theatre Royal Studio from 10am to 6pm on Saturday August 26.

Theatre-goers who enjoyed the recent community production of Sovereign – or, indeed, any members of the 120-strong community cast or behind-the scenes supporters who were involved – might also be interested in buying some of the props and costumes from the production.

Scripted by Mike Kenny from the novel by CJ Sansom, the play told the story of a visit to York by King Henry VII in 1541 – and the murder and intrigue that resulted.

The cast of York Theatre Royal's Sovereign - with the horse puppet (Image: Charlotte Graham)

Performed in the grounds of King’s Manor, where Henry actually stayed during his visit, the play made great use of large puppets – including of a horse.

These will be among the items on sale on August 26 – along with some of the magnificent Tudor costumes worn by cast members.

Theatre Royal staff say the sale will be a ‘one-off opportunity’ to acquire some unique theatrical memorabilia.

It will not only be costumes and puppets on sale - other props and items of stage furniture will also be up for grabs.

The costume rail at York Theatre Royal. Many of these costumes will be for sale on August 26 (Image: York Theatre Royal)

“From vintage to modern costumes, the amazing puppets from Sovereign and theatre props, chairs and crockery, this treasure trove of memorabilia and re-cyclable items are available to buy in this one-off opportunity,” a spokesperson said.

“There are academic gowns, footwear and accessories and even costumes from recent community productions including The Coppergate Woman and Sovereign. The theatre also has a few pantomime costumes for sale – oh yes they do!”

Entrance to the sale will be free and all funds raised will go to supporting the theatre’s ongoing work in the community.

In addition to selling off some of its old costumes and props, the theatre is also donating ‘unwanted furs’ in its collection to Child Aid.

“Child Aid cut up and made fur coats into blankets before sending them on to Moldova and Ukraine, where they will help keep vulnerable children warm this winter,” a theatre spokesperson said.

That was part of the theatre’s mission to ‘re-use and re-cycle as much as possible’, they said.