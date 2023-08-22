There is a significant stigma surrounding ADHD, probably because it is another of those terms that is frequently bandied around or used as a personal insult.

Many people with the disorder face discrimination and misunderstanding. So it is important to recognise that ADHD is a real and treatable condition, and that individuals with ADHD can lead fulfilled and successful lives with the right support.

ADHD affects about five per cent of children. In addition, 2.5 per cent of adults in the UK have been diagnosed. This number latter is probably lower than the reality since, while it is often associated with children, ADHD persists into adulthood, where it can still cause significant problems in people’s lives, relationships and workplaces, even though it may be unrecognised. Problems with attention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity can be mistaken for rudeness, laziness or disinterest.

Symptoms of adult ADHD can include difficulty organising and completing tasks, forgetfulness, impulsivity, restlessness, and problems with time management (time-blindness).

These symptoms can lead to difficulties at work and in relationships, which further leads to self-esteem issues.

In general, men with ADHD are more likely to have symptoms of hyperactivity and impulsivity, while women with ADHD are more likely to have symptoms of inattention.

This means that men with ADHD may be more likely to fidget, interrupt others, and act impulsively, while women with ADHD may be more likely to be easily distracted, forgetful, and disorganised.

These days ADHD is usually diagnosed in childhood, but many people, particularly the more senior generation, are not diagnosed until much later. This might be because the disorder was not recognised or properly diagnosed. Those with milder symptoms can now be recognised and helped, whereas in the past they may have been overlooked.

There is no cure for ADHD, but it can be effectively managed by a number of methods such as therapy and medication, if necessary. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is one of the many talking therapies that can help individuals learn coping strategies. Other types of therapy, such as hypnotherapy and support groups are also beneficial.

ADHD is usually diagnosed and treated by a general practitioner (GP). A referral to a specialist, such as a psychiatrist or neurologist, may be necessary if the diagnosis is uncertain or if the individual has other mental health conditions.

It is important for friends, family members and employers to be supportive and understanding of individuals with ADHD. Simple things, such as providing a quiet space or headphones while working alone, allowing for extra time to complete tasks or allowing people to move around whilst working, can all make a big difference.

Martin Furber is a therapist, qualified in various disciplines and is an Instructor Member of Mental Health First Aid England.

If you feel you are in any type of mental health crisis, please go to your GP, A&E or call The Samaritans on 116 123