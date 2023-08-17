Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough has launched this year's Sunset Walk – where the charity encourages supporters to come together and remember loved ones to raise money.

The event will be held on Sunday September 24 and will feature a 10km route from the Sea Life Centre car park to the Spa Complex and back.

The fundraising event is now in its 15th year and has raised thousands of pounds for the hospice.

Richard Barwick, fundraising and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “The Sunrise Walk is such a special event and is a real highlight in our fundraising calendar. We can’t wait to see supporters new and old and enjoy the walk together.

A shot from a previous Sunset Walk organised by Saint Catherine's Hospice (Image: Supplied)

“Whether you want to remember a loved one, take part as a team challenge, or simply if you’ve never seen a Scarborough sunset before, there are so many reasons to take part."

The Harbour Bar in Sandside will be supporting the walk again by providing free refreshments and a welcome stop-off at the halfway point.

Registrations can be made on the Saint Catherine's website, by calling 01723 378406 or emailing fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk.