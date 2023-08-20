If you are looking to explore some new treasures across the region, then look no further as we have rounded up some of the prettiest villages to visit.

From country pubs to hilly landscapes and coastal hotspots, there’s a location to suit everyone.

Some of North Yorkshire’s most picturesque villages to visit

Grassington

As you wander around Grassington, you can expect to see one of its greatest water features - Linton Falls, where the River Wharfe flows through rocky rapids.

For history lovers, you can find Grassington Folk Museum on the cobbled square.

Meanwhile, if you fancy a spot of nature, you can stroll among Grass Wood Nature Reserve.

There are also vintage shop windows to admire and many country pubs to relax in with a pint.

Staithes

Staithes was once one of the largest fishing ports in the North East, reports The Yorkshireman.

The website recommends: “You can take a walk along the clifftops and discover some amazing views, or take a walk through the village and take in the 18th-century cottages. Afterwards, you can enjoy some fish & chips, or visit one of their cafes for a cup of tea.”

Robin Hood’s Bay

Just six miles south of Whitby is Robin Hood’s Bay, one of North Yorkshire’s most popular tourist destinations for coastal walks and seafood.

The village was recently featured in the top 20 UK seaside locations for fish and chips spots by travel website Omio.

It has also been ranked one of the most Instagrammable places in North Yorkshire.

Thornton-le-Dale

There is so much to see in Thorton-le-Dale from thatched cottages to woodland areas.

The Yorkshireman adds: “One of the most popular villages in North Yorkshire, its thatched cottages and babbling brooks, are like something plucked straight out of a book. It is a favourite with tourists for a reason, every inch of it is as picturesque as a painting.”

Goathland

Providing scenic backdrops to some of TV’s most famous series and films, a day out to Goathland is always a good idea.

ITV’s Heartbeat and two Harry Potter films (the Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets) are just some of the classics to feature the village as a set.

It’s located in the North York Moors national park, due north of Pickering.

Kettlewell

This 300-year-old village is bursting with pubs and cafes, ideal for catching up with family and friends over cake, tea and a tipple or two.

It’s a popular stopping point for people completing the 85 miles Dales Way hike, according to The Yorkshireman.

Burnsall

With a population of around 100 people, the picturesque views on offer at Burnsall are not to be missed for those who love to snap countless pictures in the countryside.

It’s ideal for both cyclists and walkers to switch off and be at one with nature.