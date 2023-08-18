East Riding of Yorkshire Council says it has served a closure order on the Bridlington flat after months of anti-social behaviour that has made neighbours’ lives a “a living nightmare”.

The closure order, which was granted by Beverley magistrates on Wednesday (August 16), means no one can enter the council-owned property in Postill Square for three months.

Councillor Leo Hammond, the council’s portfolio holder for communities and public protection, said: "This closure order shows we are serious about tackling anti-social behaviour and protecting our residents."

Postill Square residents, many of whom are elderly and vulnerable, have complained about serious anti-social behaviour linked to the flat since a new tenant arrived in March.

The closure order posted on the door of the property in Postill Square, Bridlington (Image: Supplied)

Magistrates heard there had been reports of drug misuse and other drug-related activity, as well as threats of violence, foul and abusive language and significant noise, all of which had a major impact on people living nearby.

Despite numerous interventions by the police and the council, the anti-social behaviour continued to get worse, so earlier this month, the council told the resident it would be serving a closure notice on the property and seeking a closure order.

Residents in Postill Square welcomed the closure order, with one saying the relief was “indescribable”.