Students at a York school have been praised for achieving an ‘excellent’ set of A-level results.
Archbishop Holgate’s CE School, in Badger Hill, has recorded top marks across the board.
The school’s head of sixth forth, Frankie De Lashley, said the results “stand as an example” of what can be achieved through “hard work and determination”.
54 per cent of all grades were A* to A/Distinction* to Distinction.
97 per cent of all students achieved at least one A*-B at A Level or equivalent.
77 per cent of entries were A* to B or equivalent.
100 per cent of grades were A* to E or equivalent.
“This has been an excellent year for our sixth form students,” said Mrs De Lashley.
“These results reflect resilience, commitment and genuine aspiration.
“We are delighted to have supported these young people in taking a step closer to their future aspirations and whilst we will miss them at Archbishop’s, we know that they will continue to enrich the wider communities they are part of.
“We are absolutely thrilled for the young people collecting their results today. We wish them all the very best for the future and look forward to hearing about all of their successes to come.”
Headteacher Alexis Green-Harding said: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our students who have received their examination results today.
“Their remarkable achievements stand as a testament to their commitment, hard work, and steadfast determination.
“These individuals have not only excelled academically but have also enriched our school community over the past seven years. We are grateful to our students for their contributions, helping to shape our school and making it a special place to belong.
“We appreciate the support from families over the years and we wish our Year 13 leavers good luck in their next steps. We offer them our best wishes for the exciting journey that lies ahead and we are confident they will continue to shine in their future endeavours.
“Although results days are first and foremost about individual young people and their achievements, I am delighted to say that the overall results for the school remain outstanding and I would like to thank all our staff for the part they have played in this.
“Whilst we will celebrate the achievements of all of our students in person today we felt it important to highlight a small selection of students who have received exemplary results.”
Ben Soulsby achieved two A’s, an A* and a B, securing his place to study biomedical science at Newcastle University.
“I’m excited, really excited,” he said.
His mum Louise and dad Andrew said they were “very proud” of him.
Jake Fewlass met his conditions to study chemical engineering at the University of Manchester.
“I’m excited. I can’t wait. It’s something new in life,” he said.
“I’m nervous but excited as well.”
Mia Rank secured her position to study history with politics at Newcastle University.
“I’m really excited,” she said.
Her dad Jamie and mum Jacqui said they were “super proud”.
Sophie Watkins is off to study real estate at Sheffield Hallam University.
“I’m very pleased, the grades are better than I thought,” she said.
“I’m very happy I did better than I thought I would.”
George Pye secured his first choice option to study history at the University of Sheffield.
“I’m happy, I was nervous at first but now happy,” he said.
His mum Helen added: “It’s really good, I’m really pleased.”
The following outstanding marks were achieved at Archbishop Holgate’s CE School:
- Reilly Adams: A Biology, A Chemistry, A Maths, A Physics
- Matthew Barber: A History, A Biology, A Maths
- Emma Beale: A Chemistry, A Computer Science, A Physics , A Maths
- Ben Bellerby: A History, Double distinction* Sport, Distinction* Applied Law
- Ila Bhattacharya: A* Psychology, A Biology, A Chemistry
- Abbey Driffield: A* Maths, A* Chemistry, A Further Maths, A Biology
- Finley Ensor: A* History, A* Politics, A* Sociology, A* Extended Project
- Jake Fewlass: A Maths, A Chemistry, A Biology, A Extended Project
- Chloe Firth: A* Psychology, A* Geography, Distinction* Applied Law
- Fenton Griffiths: A* French, A* History, A* RE, A* Extended Project
- Alexandra Hall: Distinction* Applied Science, Distinction* Applied Psychology, Double Distinction* Health and Social Care
- Billy Hearld: A* History, A English Literature, A Sociology, A Extended Project
- Joe Merrison: A* Psychology, A* Sociology, A Re, Distinction* ICT
- Onett Perera: A* Maths, A Further Maths, A Chemistry, A Physics
- Aimee Reed: A* Media, A Psychology, Distinction* Applied Law and Distinction* Business
- Ivy Tegetmeier: A* Psychology, A* Sociology, A English Language, A Extended Project
- Karen Walters: A* Biology, A* Chemistry, A* Geography and A* Extended Project
- Ellie White: A* Sociology, A* Media, A Psychology and A Maths
- Jonathan Wilson: A* Chemistry, A* Maths, A* Physics. A* Computer Science
- Lento Yamagata: A* Biology, A* Chemistry, A* Maths, A* Extended Project
- Sophie Warburton: A History, A Psychology, Distinction* Sport, A* Extended Project
