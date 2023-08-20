Boost is a female with a three-coloured coat, while Busby is a male with a golden coat.

Because of their background, they can be quite nervous when meeting new people, staff at the animal centre say.

"Boost and Busby unfortunately have not been socialised outside of the house, so everything for them at the moment is all very new," a member of staff who has worked with the pair says.

But slowly they are getting used to what the outside world has to offer.

"They have missed out on so much and life at the moment is a little daunting but also exciting as they have so much to experience for the first time."

Staff say Boost is the more confident of the two.

"Busby gains so much confidence being around another dog," the staff member said.

"He is still learning new things but is still very timid of the outside world.

"They will need adopters who will take things very slowly and help them overcome their insecurities."

Anyone who adopts Boost and Busby will need to be at home most of the time while they settle into a new environment, the RSPCA says.

They can be adopted individually or together - but if separately, there will need to already be another dog in the home.

Busby will need to be homed with a female, the RSPCA says.

"Adopters must be willing to do multiple meet and greets so they build a bond with you before taking them home," the animal home staff member said.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk