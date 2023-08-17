This is the subject of the next open meeting of the York Older People’s Assembly (YOPA), who is hosting the event on Monday August 21 at 2pm at Friends Meeting House in Friargate.

Guest speakers include Tom Bridge, operations director of First York and Michael Howard, City of York Council’s Head of Active and Sustainable Transport. The York Bus Forum will also be there.

A YOPA spokesperson said:”The city has received a grant of £17.5m for the Bus Service Improvement Programme (BSIP) while at the same time bus fares are increasing and there are threats to cut services. “All of these affect any public service user and we will be able to share our views on these topics.

"We hope you will be able to come along to join in – bring a friend and encourage others to come as well. Refreshments will be available from 1.30pm.”

The York Older People's Assembly is based at St Sampson's Centre, Church Street, YORK.

It can be contacted via yorkolderpeoplesassembly@outlook.com (email normally monitored two mornings/week),

www.yorkassembly.org.uk

@YopaYork