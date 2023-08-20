The average York house price in June was £324,313, Land Registry figures show – a 1.3 per cent increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 2.1 per cent but York was above the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York rose by £5,700 – putting the area 11th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Calderdale, where property prices increased on average by 8.3 per cent, to £185,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Bradford gained 0.2 per cent in value, giving an average price of £169,000.

First-time buyers in York spent an average of £276,100 on their property – £4,500 more than a year ago, and £60,400 more than in June 2018.

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in York in June – they increased 1.5 per cent to £198,730 on average.