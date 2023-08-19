One was convicted of dangerous driving and the other was caught breaking an earlier ban and drink driving.

Sean Dennis Wilson, 42, of Holmes Avenue, Selby, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities after he was convicted at York Magistrates Court of dangerous driving on the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet. He had denied the charge.

He pleaded guilty to failure to provide a specimen of blood. He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to take an extended driving test, fined £100 and ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.

Joe Patrick, 37, of Market Weighton Road, North Duffield, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and assaulting a police emergency worker in Hemsworth near Pontefract on June 10, and drink driving when twice the alcohol limit on December 4 in Hemsworth.

Leeds magistrates made him subject to a community order including wearing an alcohol abstinence tag for 120 days, a 120-day nightly curfew and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was banned from driving for 16 months. He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.