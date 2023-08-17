The ‘Keep It Simple Solution’ (KISS) is a way out of all of this madness.

For decades York’s traffic has got more problematic with more and more cars swilling into the city. Today a prime example of congestion is the Tesco Askham Bar fiasco at car invasion rush hour. Cars are at a stagnant, polluting pause in their journeys at this roundabout and throughout the city.

My solution is creating a one-way-in and swift one-way-out through York, with little or no traffic-impeding lights to restrict the rapid through flow of traffic.

All it needs is vision to see the bright horizon and not stumble over the problem. It will not be easy but hard to figure out this solution - but it’s about time to take a hard look and KISS the problems away!

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York