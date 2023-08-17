After facing disruption during their GCSE’s, the youngsters at Joseph Rowntree School, in New Earswick, had a challenge on their hands when it came to preparing for their A-levels.

But headteacher Dave Hewitt has said Year 13 came out on top and delivered “outstanding” results.

Students achieved top grades at Joseph Rowntree School (Image: Joseph Rowntree School)

Top grades were achieved across the full range of subjects, with 21 per cent of students achieving three or more A* or A grades.

Over 37 per cent of all grades awarded were at A* or A, exceeding the school’s target. 65 per cent were A* to B and 87 per cent were a A*to C.

“The whole school community is incredibly proud of these fantastic results achieved by the Class of 2023,” said Mr Hewitt.

“Given the challenging circumstances these students faced both in and out of school with the disruption of their GCSE years these results are testament to the commitment and effort put into their academic work.

Lucy Baskeyfield secured her place at Newcastle University to study English language (Image: Dylan Connell)

“To have been able to start their Sixth Form courses after not sitting GCSE exams and finish Year 13 with one of the best sets of results the school has ever had is truly brilliant.

“Our early analysis suggests that we have performed inside the top 10 per cent of schools nationally for progress from GCSE to A level.”

Ben Coleman, director of sixth form, said he could not be prouder of the student’s achievements.

“Whilst the results themselves are outstanding, this isn’t our primary measure of the success of this fantastic group of students,” he said.

“Credit must go to the way in which the Class of 2023 approached their studies, having never sat external exams.

Joseph Rowntree School (Image: Nigel Holland)

“Their considered, thorough, and consistent approach to their work across two years meant that they were well equipped to navigate the challenges presented to them whilst also being able to maintain a good balance with their other commitments.

“It has been a pleasure to work with such a personable and good-humoured group of young people and I wish them every success for what comes next, whatever their choice of destination.

“I would like to thank all students, their families and teachers for supporting them over the last two years.

“I wish every one of our Year 13 leavers the very best for both their next steps and longer term futures and look forward to hearing from them as they complete apprenticeships, university degrees and progress in their careers.”

After picking up his grades this morning, Oliver Rafferty secured a place to study physics at Nottingham Trent University.

Oliver Rafferty (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s been difficult to prepare, it’s a bit of a jump to A-levels,” he said.

“But hopefully now that I have done some face-to-face exams university will be easier.”

Faith Varlow achieved an A*, A and B and has secured a place to study geography at the University of Sheffield.

“I’m really happy with how they turned out,” she said.

Faith Varlow (Image: Dylan Connell)

“I’m really proud of all my friends, it’s been a difficult few years.”

Faith’s mum Katy Varlow said she was “very proud” of her daughter and that it has been a “nerve racking” time.

“Their GCSE’s were during Covid, they missed a lot of (learning) time," she said.

“It’s been a difficult time. They all worked very hard.”