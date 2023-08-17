Students at a school in York fought through challenges posed by the Covid pandemic to achieve top A-level grades.
After facing disruption during their GCSE’s, the youngsters at Joseph Rowntree School, in New Earswick, had a challenge on their hands when it came to preparing for their A-levels.
But headteacher Dave Hewitt has said Year 13 came out on top and delivered “outstanding” results.
Top grades were achieved across the full range of subjects, with 21 per cent of students achieving three or more A* or A grades.
Over 37 per cent of all grades awarded were at A* or A, exceeding the school’s target. 65 per cent were A* to B and 87 per cent were a A*to C.
“The whole school community is incredibly proud of these fantastic results achieved by the Class of 2023,” said Mr Hewitt.
“Given the challenging circumstances these students faced both in and out of school with the disruption of their GCSE years these results are testament to the commitment and effort put into their academic work.
“To have been able to start their Sixth Form courses after not sitting GCSE exams and finish Year 13 with one of the best sets of results the school has ever had is truly brilliant.
“Our early analysis suggests that we have performed inside the top 10 per cent of schools nationally for progress from GCSE to A level.”
Read next:
- LIVE: A-Level results day 2023 for York, North and East Yorkshire
- All Saints School in York celebrates 'fantastic' A-Level results
- A -Level results in York: how did you do? Send us your story and photos
Ben Coleman, director of sixth form, said he could not be prouder of the student’s achievements.
“Whilst the results themselves are outstanding, this isn’t our primary measure of the success of this fantastic group of students,” he said.
“Credit must go to the way in which the Class of 2023 approached their studies, having never sat external exams.
“Their considered, thorough, and consistent approach to their work across two years meant that they were well equipped to navigate the challenges presented to them whilst also being able to maintain a good balance with their other commitments.
“It has been a pleasure to work with such a personable and good-humoured group of young people and I wish them every success for what comes next, whatever their choice of destination.
“I would like to thank all students, their families and teachers for supporting them over the last two years.
“I wish every one of our Year 13 leavers the very best for both their next steps and longer term futures and look forward to hearing from them as they complete apprenticeships, university degrees and progress in their careers.”
After picking up his grades this morning, Oliver Rafferty secured a place to study physics at Nottingham Trent University.
“It’s been difficult to prepare, it’s a bit of a jump to A-levels,” he said.
“But hopefully now that I have done some face-to-face exams university will be easier.”
Faith Varlow achieved an A*, A and B and has secured a place to study geography at the University of Sheffield.
“I’m really happy with how they turned out,” she said.
“I’m really proud of all my friends, it’s been a difficult few years.”
Faith’s mum Katy Varlow said she was “very proud” of her daughter and that it has been a “nerve racking” time.
“Their GCSE’s were during Covid, they missed a lot of (learning) time," she said.
“It’s been a difficult time. They all worked very hard.”
- Jacob Arnold achieved AAAA* in English Literature, History, EPQ and Mathematics and will go to Lancaster to study History.
- Lily Clayton achieved A*A*AA in English Literature, History, English Language and Philosophy and goes on to read English Literature at The University of Manchester.
- Adam Dransfield achieved A*A*A* in Geography, Psychology and Sociology and goes on to study Psychology at The University of Manchester.
- Lucy Glover achieved A*AA in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics and will go on to study Medicine at Cardiff.
- Eddy Jinks achieved A*AA in History, Mathematics and Philosophy and is heading to The University of Manchester to study History.
- Will Mackle achieved A*AAB in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and is taking a gap year before applying for a Mathematics degree in 2024.
- Thibaut Mair achieved A*A*AAB in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and EPQ and will apply for Medicine in the 2024 application cycle.
- Izzy Malumphy Montesdeoca achieved AAA in English Language, History and Sociology, she will go to The University of Leeds to study History and Sociology.
- Esther Martin achieved A*A*A in Mathematics, Sociology and Philosophy and heads off to the University of Sheffield to read Philosophy.
- Charlotte Maude achieved AAA in History, Psychology and Sociology and is going to Newcastle to study History and Archaeology.
- Ellie Parsons achieved Distinction*AA in Health and Social Care, Biology and Psychology and will study Midwifery at The University of Leeds.
- Jamie Roper achieved AAA in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics and leaves us to study Chemistry and The University of Leeds.
- Natasha Sumpner achieved AAAA in Computer Science, French, Biology and Chemistry and is heading to Newcastle to study Biochemistry.
- Mia Walsh achieved A*AAB in EPQ, Psychology, Biology and Sociology and is taking a gap year before applying to university in the 2024 cycle.
- Izzy Walshaw achieved Distinction*AA in Applied Business, Fine Art and Geography and is taking a gap year.
- Lizzie Whitely achieved A*AA in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Psychology and will study Mathematics and The University of Birmingham.
A-Level results day 2023 - Share your success stories with us!
Share your A-Level success stories and pictures with us.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here