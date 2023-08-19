The incident took place on the 11.56pm Northern service from Bridlington to Hull in East Yorkshire on Monday evening (August 14).

When the train called at Driffield station, a 14-year-old girl boarded the service and was immediately identified by the conductor, who wishes to remain anonymous, as being under the influence of drink or drugs.

Northern said the conductor asked where she was travelling to and her response was “don’t know, anywhere”. He immediately contacted British Transport Police (BTP) and arranged for them to meet the train at Hull, where the girl was taken into protective care before being reunited with her mother.

Andrew Williams, head of trains and stations for Northern in the region, said: “This conductor responded as any one of our staff would do when getting the sense that something wasn’t quite right – and I applaud his actions."

In 2022, as part of their ‘Safeguarding on Rail’ accreditation, Northern began the process of training its 7,000-strong workforce in how to spot vulnerable people on the railway and have the confidence to intervene.