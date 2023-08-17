More than 30 hot air balloons and a line-up of music stars and TV entertainers including newly announced acts, Diversity and York’s very own Beth McCarthy, are set to arrive at the Fiesta’s brand-new venue, Castle Howard, for a fun-filled bank holiday weekend.

Over the weekend, 26 acts are set to take to the main stage, alongside a jam-packed programme of family-friendly activities which are all included with tickets.

The first mass balloon launch of the weekend will begin on Friday evening at 5.15pm (weather depending), followed by the spectacular balloon night glow at 10pm. Subsequent mass balloon launches are planned for each evening across the weekend, weather depending.

In addition to the balloons, there is a star-studded musical line-up to entertain visitors across the weekend.

The Fiesta will begin on Friday.August 25, with a line-up of local talent including York Stage School, Hyde Family Jam and Beth McCarthy followed by Top Loader, Blue and headliner, Ella Henderson.

On Saturday afternoon, The South Band will kick off the musical performances, followed by Ryan Swain, Disco Classical and Sister Sledge who will close out the evening.

Sunday will see Rak-Su, Megan McKenna and Ministry of Sound perform on the main stage before the eagerly awaited headliner Sam Ryder takes to the stage at 9pm.

The final day of the Fiesta, Monday, August 28, promises to be another entertainment feast with Diversity, Phats & Small, Symphonic Ibiza and Joel Corry all performing.

The line-up over the four days also includes many acts for the younger members of the crowd including Andy & the Odd Socks, from the CBBC hit show ‘Andy and the Band’, YolanDa’s Band Jam and Dick and Dom DJ Battle, as well as daily stage shows from famous TV characters, Bluey and Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, all included with tickets.

The Fiesta will include meet and greet with balloon pilots, balloon tethering, arena entertainment including daredevil stunt shows, a large family funfair, food and drink village and walkabout entertainment.

There will also be a huge variety of free activities included with the tickets, such as meet and greets with Bluey and Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, which must be booked online in advance and interactive entertainment with Cosmic Kids Yoga, Raver Tots Big Top, Roller Rink, ParentFolk and two craft tents featuring a range of fun and creative workshops such as ‘Pimp my Cookie’ and a ‘Story Corner’.

With camping available onsite, visitors will be able to stay for the entire bank holiday weekend to enjoy all the entertainment on offer.

Balloon Fiesta Organiser, John Lowery, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing a star-studded line-up to our brand-new venue, Castle Howard, for this year’s Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta which promises to be our biggest and best year yet!

"We have a jam-packed four days of musical acts, entertainment and amazing balloon displays planned, with many big names and family favourites! We’re really looking forward to bringing visitors a really special and unique experience at our stunning new location.

"We hope they will be able to make lots of amazing memories with their family and friends, take advantage of all the activities included with their tickets and our onsite camping so they can enjoy all of the first-class entertainment across the bank holiday weekend.”

Advance ticket purchase is recommended, with only limited numbers expected to be available on the day. Tickets are available to purchase online at www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk.

Parking is available on site and included in all ticket admissions.

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta have also teamed up with Tuned in Travel to get visitors to and from Bolesworth Castle, with daily shuttles buses running every 15 minutes from St George’s Field Car park in York city centre.

Information and prices for the shuttle buses can also be found online at www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk.

More information about Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta through Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.