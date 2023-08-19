As you can see, Sienna arrived with a full head of hair - and proud parents Emma Lloyd and Elias Yebdri of Acomb were delighted to show her off to the world (and lucky Press readers)!

Time to meet some of York's newest arrivals:

---

Austin George Dalley

Austin (Image: CCN)

Baby's date of birth?

19/05/2023

Baby's weight?

8lb 5oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Luke and Leanne Dalley

Where do you live?

Sherburn in Elmet

Anything unusual about the birth?

We had a really positive birth experience, and Austin was born in the pool. We also had the most fantastic care from everyone at York Hospital!

---

Zion-Prince Jervis

Zion- Prince (Image: CCN)

Baby's date of birth?

16-06-23

Baby's weight?

8 pounds 7 ounces

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Elise Jervis

Where do you live?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Planned c-section baby

---

Sienna Ellen Yebdri

Sienna (Image: CCN)

Baby's date of birth?

03/08/2023

Baby's weight?

7lb 6.5oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parents?

Emma Lloyd and Elias Yebdri

Where do you live?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born at 39 weeks with a full head of hair!

---

