WHAT a head of hair! A very big warm welcome to the world for little Sienna Ellen Yebdri who was born earlier this month in York!
As you can see, Sienna arrived with a full head of hair - and proud parents Emma Lloyd and Elias Yebdri of Acomb were delighted to show her off to the world (and lucky Press readers)!
Thanks to all the parents who have been sending photos of their newborns.
Time to meet some of York's newest arrivals:
---
Austin George Dalley
Baby's date of birth?
19/05/2023
Baby's weight?
8lb 5oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Luke and Leanne Dalley
Where do you live?
Sherburn in Elmet
Anything unusual about the birth?
We had a really positive birth experience, and Austin was born in the pool. We also had the most fantastic care from everyone at York Hospital!
---
Zion-Prince Jervis
Baby's date of birth?
16-06-23
Baby's weight?
8 pounds 7 ounces
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Elise Jervis
Where do you live?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Planned c-section baby
---
Sienna Ellen Yebdri
Baby's date of birth?
03/08/2023
Baby's weight?
7lb 6.5oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parents?
Emma Lloyd and Elias Yebdri
Where do you live?
Acomb, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born at 39 weeks with a full head of hair!
---
