And the school's headteacher said staff are "delighted" that the students can now move onto the next stage of their lives with an "excellent" academic foundation.

All Saints RC School is celebrating today (August 17) as students collect their A-Level results.

Sharon Keelan-Beardsley, head at the school, said they can be "rightly proud" of their achievements.

Sharon said: "There are some outstanding subject and individual outcomes. For example, everyone who studied further maths achieved an A*. In drama over 70 per cent of the cohort achieved an A or A* and in philosophy and fine art this was 60 per cent and 63 per cent respectively.

Weronika and Imogen celebrate their results at All Saints today (August 17) (Image: Newsquest)

"Many subject areas with large student numbers achieved excellent outcomes including history, where 77 per cent of the cohort achieved an A*-B, biology 69 per cent achieved A*-B and psychology and English language with 73 per cent and 70 per cent respectively.

"Individually our students have also performed at the highest level. Seven students will be taking up their places at Oxford and Cambridge, with several more who are deferring until next year.

"The vast majority of our students have secured highly competitive university places and achieved some superb outcomes. Our BTEC results are the best the school has ever achieved and without exception our students achieved a merit or higher.

"We are proud of all of our students and recognise the fantastic progress that they have made throughout their time at All Saints."

Sharon said that the last few years, during which this year's A-Level students have been studying, have been an "exceptional" time as they have faced challenges and disruption to their education.

Robert O'Doherty achieved an amazing 4 A*s in computer science, maths, further maths and physics (Image: Newsquest)

She said: "The challenges include knowledge gaps due to Covid lockdowns, attendance issues due to the impact of new variants of Covid, industrial action across transport and education and significant mental health issues.

"This has been our experience and although we have done all we can to mitigate against these challenges, it has been an extremely stressful time for this cohort of young people. This year group had no previous experience of sitting public examinations and yet, they were given no concessions in this examination series.

"The staff at All Saints have been tireless in their support of our students and their fantastic results are a result of a strong partnership between school, student and home."