It was also wonderful to see the fair play from both sides, in contrast with the constant writhing around in abject agony if looked at the wrong way, the shouting and haranguing of the referee and constant gamesmanship of the men’s game. If only they would watch and learn, but that’s too much to hope for.

Keep up the excellent work on Sunday in the final versus Spain, Lionesses. Invoke the spirit of Sir Francis Drake.

M Horsman, Moorland Road, York