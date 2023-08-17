Well done to the England Lionesses for their well-earned victory over the Australians!
It was also wonderful to see the fair play from both sides, in contrast with the constant writhing around in abject agony if looked at the wrong way, the shouting and haranguing of the referee and constant gamesmanship of the men’s game. If only they would watch and learn, but that’s too much to hope for.
Keep up the excellent work on Sunday in the final versus Spain, Lionesses. Invoke the spirit of Sir Francis Drake.
M Horsman, Moorland Road, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel