The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust gained the approved at a meeting of City of York's Planning Committee B yesterday (Wed) evening.

The homes will be 10 x 1 bed apartments for either people over 55s or people living with a disability. These will be either rented or available to buy through Shared Ownership.

These homes are part of Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust’s plan to build 1,000 new and affordable homes.

David Boyes-Watson, Deputy Director of Development said “It is fantastic news that permission for both the plans to build 10 new and much needed homes and the extension of the communal lounge have been granted. I look forward to continuing to work with residents to deliver these much-needed homes.”

In addition, during early engagement with the residents about the plans it became clear that the current communal lounge would not be able to accommodate any additional residents. The trust says it listened to this feedback and submitted plans for an extension to the existing communal lounge.

Now planning permission has been granted, the trust will be working with City of York Council to finalise the purchase of the land in Heworth which is currently owned by them.

It will be involving residents in the process to find a suitable builder for both the new homes and the extension to the communal lounge.

At this stage, the trust anticipates a start on site later this year with homes be ready to move into in late 2024.

The approved plans can be viewed on the City of York planning portal website - https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications/