A MAN has been arrested in York following a spate of motorbike thefts.
North Yorkshire Police say a York PCSO spotted a vehicle belonging to a man who was wanted following a series of motorcycle and moped thefts.
A police spokesman said: "The man was arrested and a vehicle was seized for being used in the commission of crime.
"We will continue to proactively disrupt offenders wherever possible."
