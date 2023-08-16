Thieves stole a bike from the grounds of York Hospital.
North Yorkshire Police says the black and grey Malvern Cross bike was taken on Wednesday, August 9.
Now officers are appealing for anyone who has spotted the bike or who has any information to get in touch.
Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option four, quoting reference number 12230149225.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
