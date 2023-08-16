North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for help in catching the burglars responsible.

The raid happened sometime between the evening of Monday, August 14 and the morning of Tuesday, August 15 at the Evape shop in New Lane, Selby.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses and information including anyone who may have seen the break-in, has CCTV that may have captured the offenders and anyone who may have been offered vapes for sale under suspicious circumstance."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email laura.baxter@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Laura Baxter.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230153139.