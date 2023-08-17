If you are walking by York riverside over the next few days look out for the fun raft, The Legend of the Ouse, which is back on the water with a bang for summer '23.

Last year, the colourful water craft which was designed by a group of friends to deliver a week of holiday fun on the river, caught the eye of locals and visitors alike with many people following all the goings-on on Instagram at @the_legend_of_the_ouse.

This week, the floating barge launched once more but this time with an added purpose: to raise at least £1,000 for the York Rescue Boat.

The eagle-eyed will spot that this year's model is different from that of 2022.

How the barge looked last summer in York (Image: CCN)

For starters there is a spiral staircase leading up to the second of the craft's three floors.

There is a striped canopy too, courtesy of York City Cruises, one of the many companies sponsoring the craft this year.

Nick Forsdyke, an original founder of the fun project, said: "We are bigger this year. We have the spiral staircase, a bigger sound system, and we have put more effort into the bar!"

There is a shower too. Astro turf covers all floor space and even the spiral staircase and the 'roof'. turning it in effect into a garden area!

The story begins more than ten years ago when a group of North Yorkshire friends decided they wanted to have a "floating barbecue".

Ali Playfair takes up the tale. "We began with two five litre tubs and a grate and a couple of lilos - then we tried some floating chairs!"

Ali Playfair relaxes on the giant netted canopy on the raft

A "picnic barge" slowly developed over the years to the three-story pontoon - perfect for partying on the river - that we see today.

It takes the friends weeks of painstaking work to build the barge on dry land then get it launched on the river. Wet weather through July and into August set them back, and this year they also had to overcome problems with the engine.

York photographer and Legend crew member Lucinda Grange said they took safety seriously. "We monitor river levels and have life vests as well as fire extinguishers. We make sure everyone is safe."

So what's it like onboard?

Lucinda helped me climb aboard while The Legend was moored outside Museum Gardens, waiting for river levels to drop before it could move upstream.

She held my hand as I walked the plank (yes, two planks of wood are all that connected the craft with terra firma), then we shimmied along a single plank of wood and on to the raft itself.

Our reporter with a keepsake after her visit to York barge Legend of the Ouse

"This is everyone!" she said, by way of an introduction, before offering me a drink from the home-made bar. "We only have the cider on tap just now," she said. So fruity cider it was. Next to the bar was cooking area - then some comfy sofas.

The spiral staircase led to more sofa space, the 'captain's' wheel, and a giant netted canopy, which looked like the perfect place to loll back on and take in the summer rays - or star gaze at night.

I couldn't resist the invitation to lie out on the huge net and try it for myself. It was surprisingly comfortable and I could have shut my eyes and had a siesta! Shame I had to get back to the office.

After dark, the craft becomes a different beast. Lit up with pretty outdoor lights, music pulsating from its sound system, the food and drink flowing freely, it's no wonder the crew work for months getting The Legend back into shape for its annual summer outing. Up to 14 people have stayed on the craft overnight. In the evenings, The Legend moves away from residential areas.

If there is one spanner in the works this year, it is the mosquitos, which apparently are ferocious just now.

Do they put anyone off? "Nah," says Nick. " We just use a lot of Deet!"

New for 2023

Also new for this year is sponsorship; The Legend of the Ouse has been supported by City Cruises, Eternal Lawns, ZuZu Lounge at Selby, TS Trailers and Airstream Events UK.

And the team members are giving back, by raising funds for York Rescue Boat.

Rob Simpson is part of the Legend of the Ouse crew for 2023

An information board at its mooring by Museum Gardens reads: "Over the years, the raft and the team have grown. In 2023, we are bringing something even bigger and redder to the Ouse. Throughout our time we've always had great support and help from local businesses and people in York and along the Ouse; York Rescue Boat keeps us on the raft and all of York safe every year. We'd like to raise as much as we possibly can to help them continue their incredible work."

The Legend of the Ouse will be on the river until Sunday, when it will be taken apart and key parts stored until next year.

Meanwhile, you can support its York Rescue Boat appeal via this Just Giving link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/the-legend-of-the-ouse-1691013455189?utm_medium=qrcode&utm_source=offline

Best bits about barge life?

Ali: "Just hanging out with my mates."

Nick: "It sounds cheesy, by being on the net at night and looking up at the clear sky."

Lucinda: "Everyone coming together and skill sharing and being part of a team."

