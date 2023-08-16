Joshua Ingham was sentenced on Monday (August 14) to spend the next eight years behind bars following the violent incident in Bridlington on Sunday November 20, 2022.

Ingham, aged 26 of Harrington Street, Bridlington, was sentenced to eight years for grievous bodily harm and then a further four years to run concurrently for actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed weapon.

Ingham initially pleaded not guilty to the offences, however later pleaded guilty at an earlier appearance at Hull Crown Court, admitting to wounding the man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, causing actual bodily harm and threatening him with a bladed weapon.

Humberside Police officers said the attack took place in Applegarth Lane in Bridlington when Ingham punched a man in the face following an altercation between the pair, shortly before attacking him with a meat clever and stabbing him in the knee, leaving the man requiring hospital treatment to serious injuries.

Officer in the case, police constable James Ramage said: “This was a vicious attack on a member of our community and I’d like to commend them for their bravery throughout the entirety of this investigation.

“I hope the outcome at court provides the community with some reassurance that violent assaults will not be tolerated - and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished."

If you have any information about crime in your area, please report it via Humberside Police's non-emergency 101 line or by speaking to local officers whilst they are out and about.

Always call 999 in an emergency or if there is a crime ongoing.

If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.